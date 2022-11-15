Artistic Excellence 2022

Meet the Winners

By Norman Kalpas

The annual Artistic Excellence competition always draws an impressive number of talent-laden entries from across the continent and around the globe, and this year’s art event is no exception. The diversity of artists and artworks alike is astonishing, from young people who’ve just gone professional to seasoned veterans, and from works on paper made with colored pencils to canvases and boards covered in pastel, oil, watercolor, and acrylic. All the entries—and particularly the 13 top-award winners—share one thing in common: art’s rare ability to cross boundaries and connect with minds, hearts, and spirits.

First Place: Megan J. Seiter

Second Place: Nanci France-Vaz

Third Place: Eileen Nistler

Honorable Mention: Rachel Brownlee

Honorable Mention: Barbara Hack

Honorable Mention: Aleksandr Kryushyn

Honorable Mention: Bruce K. Lawes

Honorable Mention: Jennifer McChristian

Honorable Mention: Andrew McDermott

Honorable Mention: William Schneider

Honorable Mention: Nathan Solano

Honorable Mention: Robert Steiner

Honorable Mention: Deborah Tilby

PLUS:

See some of the 100 entries that made it to the final round of judging.

This story appeared in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.