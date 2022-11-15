Artistic Excellence 2022

Meet the Winners
By Norman Kalpas
The annual Artistic Excellence competition always draws an impressive number of talent-laden entries from across the continent and around the globe, and this year’s art event is no exception. The diversity of artists and artworks alike is astonishing, from young people who’ve just gone professional to seasoned veterans, and from works on paper made with colored pencils to canvases and boards covered in pastel, oil, watercolor, and acrylic. All the entries—and particularly the 13 top-award winners—share one thing in common: art’s rare ability to cross boundaries and connect with minds, hearts, and spirits.
First Place: Megan J. Seiter
Second Place: Nanci France-Vaz
Third Place: Eileen Nistler
Honorable Mention: Rachel Brownlee
Honorable Mention: Barbara Hack
Honorable Mention: Aleksandr Kryushyn
Honorable Mention: Bruce K. Lawes
Honorable Mention: Jennifer McChristian
Honorable Mention: Andrew McDermott
Honorable Mention: William Schneider
Honorable Mention: Nathan Solano
Honorable Mention: Robert Steiner
Honorable Mention: Deborah Tilby
PLUS:
This story appeared in the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Southwest Art magazine.