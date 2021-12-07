Artistic Excellence 2021

Meet the Winners

By Allison Malafronte and Beth Williams

Every year in our Artistic Excellence competition, we extend our creative horizon beyond the West, inviting emerging and established artists alike to showcase their unique perspectives on genre, medium, and style. They never fail to impress. As we step into the second decade of the competition, we’re again honored and humbled to witness the talent displayed in the hundreds of inspired submissions—and delighted to share the 13 award winners that have captured our souls.

First Place: Grace Flott

Second Place: Thomas W. Schaller

Third Place: Deborah Tilby

Honorable Mention: Angela Bawden

Honorable Mention: Tanja Gant

Honorable Mention: Cathy Hillegas

Honorable Mention: Jane Hunt

Honorable Mention: Bruce Lawes

Honorable Mention: Junyi Liu

Honorable Mention: Kyle Ma

Honorable Mention: Megan J. Seiter

Honorable Mention: Oliver Sin

Honorable Mention: Soon Warren

This story appeared in the December 2021/January 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.