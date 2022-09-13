Artists to Watch | Campbell Dosch

A passion reignited

Campbell Dosch was taunted for years by a work of his own making—a one-off, 8-inch-tall bust of a Native American chief. “As my family moved from town to town, house to house, it just kind of haunted me,” the Salt Lake City, UT, artist reveals. The sculpture, along with others Dosch had created while at Utah Valley University, were vestiges of a raw talent shelved for a financially stable career.

Fast-forward to 2019—and a “big argument” between Dosch and his wife, Jeseca. She was persistently encouraging him not to let his talent go to waste; he countered that he didn’t have the time to lose himself in art. Fortunately, Jeseca won out. “I hadn’t touched a piece of clay in about 15 years, and my first efforts were horrible,” Dosch admits humbly. He persevered, though, and found himself creating a familiar subject—a bust of a Native American. “I’ve always been drawn to the Native American culture and its spirituality,” he says. “Their close tie to nature and respect for what God has created is inspiring. In every one of my pieces there’s an untold story that I try to tell through physical interpretation.”

What makes Dosch’s work especially impactful is that, unlike most sculptors, he applies the patina finish himself. “My goal is to evoke an emotional response from the viewer,” the National Sculpture Society member says, and intentional application ensures that the result complements his original vision. “And, although art allows some liberty for creative interpretation, I research my subjects to ensure that I stay within the guidelines of historical accuracy,” he adds. After sculpting additional works,

Dosch spent a year shopping his portfolio, often being “ghosted,” until success struck. A recommendation that he submit his work to the 2021 Buffalo Bill Art Show & Sale resulted in him winning the Judges’ Award of Excellence for APSAALOOKE, followed shortly by well-respected representation. Dosch recently completed his whirlwind inaugural year in the art world by returning to the Cody, WY, annual show with his most ambitious sculpture to date—WISDOM IN THE WIND—and earning the Three-Dimensional Award.

These days, Dosch’s basement office houses both his real-estate business and his sculpture studio, profession and passion coexisting. “The goal is that, maybe someday, sculpture will be my career,” Dosch says, “but that’s a ways off.” Or maybe it’s closer than ever if the western art world—and Jeseca—have any say. —Beth Williams

representation

Manitou Galleries, Santa Fe, NM; The Legacy Gallery, Scottsdale, AZ; www.campbelldoschart.com.

This story appeared in the October/November 2022 issue of Southwest Art magazine.