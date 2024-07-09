The Roundup | Indian Market and Festival

The Eiteljorg Museum recognizes four artists with the Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award during its 32nd Indian Market and Festival.

The weekend of June 22 and 23, guests gathered at the Eiteljorg Museum for the 32nd annual Indian Market and Festival. More than 140 artists from 64 tribes across the U.S. and Canada exhibited works in multiple categories like jewelry, beadwork, pottery, carvings, weavings and more. Along with the artists booths, attendees enjoyed music, dance and cultural performances throughout the weekend.

“As a celebration of Native arts and culture, this year’s Indian Market and Festival featured longtime artists who are sought out by collectors each year, as well as 40 exciting new artists who participated in the Eiteljorg market for the first time,” says Eiteljorg president and CEO Kathryn Haigh in a press release.

Participating artists can submit work each year to the juried competition where a panel of experts in Native art review the entries. They select the best of the best art to receive cash prizes and awards. This year the winners were announced during the Market Morning Breakfast on June 22.

One of the highest honors of the weekend is the Harrison Eiteljorg Purchase Award that is presented to works the museum acquires during the Indian Market. This year four pieces were added to the prestigious collection: a beadwork bag titled NANABUSH SHKEMOT by Beth Bush (Potawatomi/Odawa); the beadwork piece RECONNECTION: LAND BACK, MORE THAN A # by Samantha Jacobs (Seneca Nation); the contemporary artwork WATER PROTECTOR by Rain Scott (Acoma Pueblo); and ABOTHADA MANYI = (OTOE) WALKS ABOVE (AUGMENTED REALITY PRINT) by Benjamin West (Otoe Missouri [Buffalo Clan]/Southern Cheyenne [Bow String Society]/Mvskoke [Panther Clan]).

Earning the Margo L. Eccles Best of Show Award was the sculpture FIRST WOMAN by Peter Boome (Upper Skagit Indian Tribe), which was a $7,500 cash prize. The Helen Cox Kersting Award, given to a work that “exemplifies the highest quality of execution and innovation within a traditional art medium,” was awarded to the beaded necklace BORN AGAIN by Navajo artist Ernest Benally, who received a $1,000 cash prize.

The Margot L. Eccles Youth Award, encouraging and recognizing the next generation of artists, were awarded to Noelle Collins Ziviski (Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians [Gun Lake Tribe]) for THE CROWN OF CREATIVE ETERNITY in the ages 13 to 17 category and to Tsionenhariio Swamp (Kanien’kehaka [Mohawk]) for SQUASH FLOWER in the ages 12 and under category.

Along with Boome earning the Best of Show, his work was the recipient of the Best of Division for the Sculpture category. West also earned the Best of Division for Paintings, Drawings, Photography and Prints for the work (OTOE) IWARE = GONE FROM HERE 1/1 LENTICULAR PRINT; Scott’s piece was the Best of Division in Innovative Arts; and Benally’s necklace earned the Best of Division: Jewelry prize.

Della BigHair-Stump (Crow Tribe) received the Best of Division: Beadwork/Quillwork for her beaded dress INDIGENOUS COUTURE; Navajo artist Robert Johnson’s ROYSTON HORSE BRIDGLE was recognized as Best of Division: Cultural Items. Other Best of Division category winners included THE GENTLE JELLY by Carrie Hill (Akwesasne Mohawk) in Basketry; PINK CORAL, by Karin Walkingstick of Cherokee Nation, for Pottery; CORN POUNDER by Penelope S. Minner (Seneca Nation) for Carvings and Dolls; and HAZY BUTTERFLY, by Gloria Fain (Navajo), in Weavings and Textiles.

