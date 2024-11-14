The Roundup | Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale 2024

Dave Santillanes takes home the Best of Show during the 58th annual Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale.

The best of the best in Western art was on display November 1 and 2 during the 58th annual Cowboy Artists of America Exhibition & Sale in Fort Worth, Texas. The show—held at the Will Rogers Memorial Center with support from the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the Joe Beeler Foundation—generated over $1.1 million in sales during the two days. More than 100 works of art were available from 23 CAA artists and guest artists Glenn Dean and Kevin Red Star. Jim Rey, who was honored during the show for his contributions to Western art, also exhibited works.

Honorary CAA member Red Steagall was on hand to present prizes to this year’s award-winning artwork. Dave Santillanes, a first-year member of CAA, took home both the Anne Marion Best of Show and the Gold Medal in oil painting for THE DAY BEGINS, depicting cowboys as they get their early morning start. Teal Blake was a winner in two Gold Medal categories: mixed media for COILED and water soluble for the dyamic painting ROCKETMAN. The Gold Medal in drawing went home with Tyler Crow for A CALL FOR MAMA and the sculpture prize was bestowed to Bruce Greene’s WHERE THE ANCIENTS RUN.

Greene also was a prize winner in the Silver Medal distinction for his water-soluble work HOME TO A NIGHTHAWK. Other Silver Medal recipients included Mikel Donahue in mixed media for ARIZONA COWBOY; Wayne Baize for WEANING TIME in drawing; Dustin Payne for WHAT MAN CAN CONCEIVE in sculpture; and Grant Redden for WINTER’S ARRIVAL in oil.

The show also includes several honors outside the medium categories. The Ray Swanson Memorial Award, recognizing a work that “captures an emotional moment in time,” was given to Todd Connor for BEARERS OF THE LEGACY. The Artists’ Choice Award, selected by CAA members, went to Alvin Marshall (another first-year member of the group); while the Patrons’ Choice Award that attendees to the show select was given to Tyler Crow.

An inaugural prize this year was the R. Watson Boots True West Award that went to a work that highlights the authenticity of Western life. The category was judged by working cowboy Joe Leathers from the 6666 Ranch. Taking home the prize was Donahue for KNOT TYING 101.

Along with the show and sale, the group announced Ron Rencher as its newest member. There also was a special tribute to longtime CAA artist Harold T. Holden who passed away in December 2023. Leading up to the exhibition, and the evening of November 1, attendees had the opportunity to view the private art collection of honorary CAA members John and Charlotte Kimberlin at the Cattle Raisers Museum. There also was a showing of works by eight youth artists, aged 5 to 17, who were finalists from the Fort Worth Stock Show’s Art Content. Their works raised $10,000 and all proceeds went directly to the young artists.