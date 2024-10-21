Suzie Baker | Magical Moments

Spending time plein air painting allows Suzie Baker to build authentic connections to the land.

By Rochelle Belsito

There is a light, airy quality to Suzie Baker’s landscape paintings. They convey immediacy and intimacy as she adeptly captures that atmosphere of a moment in time. This is perhaps because Baker has a lot of practice painting outdoors.

“Much of my painting happens at plein air events across the country, which not only offer a wonderful deadline to focus my efforts but also a chance to step away from daily distractions,” says Baker. “The travel also keeps me inspired. I love painting the ranches and landscapes near my home but being able to step into new settings gives me fresh inspiration wherever I go.”

Baker’s ability and desire to build a connection to the local communities she visits comes across in each painting. She is telling a story of that location through the vibrant colors that fill the towns, the people she meets, and the local spots that make the area uniquely its own.

For instance, this past year she took her camper to the Telluride Plein Air event she has been participating in for 10 years. It was her first time camping, and location just outside of town became one of her favorite places to paint. “I love the aspen groves in this area and the mountain views at sunset are beyond description,” Baker shares. Works like TELLURIDE PASSAGES and THE NATURE OF THE MOUNTAINS AND LOFTY PLACE are examples inspired by the area.

Another show Baker has participated in for several years is EnPleinAirTEXAS, which this year took a new fellowship format rather than its competition with around 30 artists. Four artists were selected to participate in the more immersive experience that culminates in an exhibition at San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts that opens October 26. Her works on view, including PASSING THROUGH and GOLD ENCRUSTED DAWN, reflect her time spent on a local ranch for three weeks.

“This extended stay helped me feel more connected with the area and community,” Baker shares of the 2024 EnPleinAirTEXAS experience. “I love when my work tells a story, and I tried to do that with many of the pieces from the San Angelo event. I learned from the Ranchers things like how important the fall rains are and the constant struggle to control the mesquite. Hearing the stories and getting to know more people in the community made it a very special event and I hope that my work captures some of that spirit and reflects the beauty of the community who welcomed me so warmly.”

Baker has also embraced using her expertise in plein air to serve as a judge at events including Paint Annapolis and Plein Air New Bern. This has given Baker the chance to explore new places as well as enhance her own art through observation and critique. She explains, “Engaging with fellow artists and articulating what makes their work stand out has deepened my understanding of art and sharpened my own practices. I enjoy the challenge of explaining the nuances of great paintings and helping collectors see through the artists’ eyes. This shift towards more interactive roles in the art community is influencing my work in exciting ways, bringing new insights and fresh inspiration from each location and interaction.”

Along with her plein air work, Baker spends time in the studio creating commissions like RANCH COMMISSION that had her spending more time studying and recording the movement of the light and color shifts. It’s a process that while less immediate, relies on her knowledge of places, light and shadow. “I spend most of my time in the field gathering color notes and documenting the scene with photos and videos,” she adds. “I then use these studies when I return to the studio to bring the final piece to life.”

