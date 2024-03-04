The Roundup | Masters of the American West

Award-winning artists from the Autry Museum’s 2024 Masters of the American West include Logan Maxwell Hagege and Mateo Romero.

The annual Masters of the American West at the Autry Museum in Los Angeles opened on February 10, nearly two weeks before the popular sale and artists events. These signature festivities, held this year February 23 and 24, were the chance to purchase artwork from the show, meet and mingle with the artists and other patrons, attend discussions and panels, and be among the first to learn about the award-winnings pieces.

“The 2024 Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale was a great success,” says Jennifer Samsel, the Autry’s senior director of advancement, “and has generated sponsorships and art sales supporting artists from across the country, new and innovative exhibitions opening this year, and our K-12 education programs.”

The top prize of the event, Best of Show, went to Logan Maxwell Hagege for his stunning 40-by-60-inch painting TIME AND SPACE. Earning the Chrystina and James R. Parks Trustees’ Purchase Award—and joining the permanent collection of the Autry—was the vibrant work MISATAY SERIES (TEWA FOR CHURCH) by Mateo Romero. Tony Abeyta received the Thomas Moran Memorial Award for Painting for his landscape A DARK AND OMINOUS STORM. Abeyta also was recognized for his individual advancement of contemporary Western art with the John G. Geraghty Award.

Sculpture also had a strong showing during the weekend. RAVEN AND KILLER WHALE, by Preston Singletary, took home the Kenneth T. and Eileen L Norris Foundation Award for Sculpture. Walter Matia earned the Bob Kuhn Wildlife Award for his highly detailed bronze WEST WITH THE NIGHT. Greyshoes (Upton Ethelbah Jr.) earned the prize from his peers, the Artists’ Choice Award, for the marble sculpture APACHE SUNRISE CEREMONY.

Another voted prize, the Patrons’ Choice Award, was given to John Moyers for A WARRIOR I HAVE BEEN. The Gayle Roski Stories of the West Award, which recognizes the best work of narrative art, went to Kevin Red Star for CROW INDIAN GIRL ON YOUNG PARADE PONY. George Carlson also was lauded during Masters when he won the Gene Autry Memorial world “for the most outstanding presentation of three or more works.” Media patrons of the show also sponsored Artist of Excellence Awards with the prize from Southwest Art going to Eric Merrell.

The Masters remains on view at the museum through March 24, while any artwork that wasn’t purchased during the opening weekend is available through the show website: masters.theautry.org.