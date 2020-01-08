Artists of Note | David Forks

Lone Star splendor

FOR DECADES David Forks enjoyed a thriving career in printing, illustration, and design, even running his own successful design firm for a time. But as the years passed by, Forks found it harder and harder to resist what he describes as a “passion burning inside” him to paint. Then, about 13 years ago, the untimely death of an older brother spurred Forks to take action. “I kept saying I’m going to be a painter,” says the San Antonio native. “That day comes when you have to do it or forget about it.”

Forks spent the next few years learning to paint with oils, turning to the backcountry of Texas for inspiration—landscapes “untouched by man” that he continues to portray today in both oils and acrylics. “I don’t paint many scenes that have roads or houses or windmills,” says the artist, who counts Julian Onderdonk (1882-1922) among his greatest influences. Like the famed Texas impressionist, who often painted en plein air, Forks creates realistic imagery using “as little detail as possible” to engage viewers’ imaginations.

Although he primarily works in his studio, the artist plans to do more on-location painting since moving from his longtime home in Houston to Del Rio, a small border town in the rugged, sparsely populated Trans-Pecos region. Some of Forks’ favorite locales are just a few hours away. “I can go west and be in Big Bend, or northeast and be in Hill Country,” he says. “It’s the perfect place to be geographically.” —Kim Agricola

Forks is represented by Dutch Art Gallery, Dallas, TX, and UGallery, San Francisco, CA.

