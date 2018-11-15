Artist of Note | Cynthia Peterson

Prisms of color

THERE’S A LIVELY, almost jubilant sparkle to Cynthia Peterson’s watercolor paintings of bright, illuminated glass objects. Many years ago, the artist herself might have been surprised by both the realism and the vibrancy she has been able to achieve with the medium. “I was introduced to watercolors in school, but I hadn’t really been compelled to use them,” admits Peterson.

Her sentiment changed, however, when she entered the graduate program in fine art at Arizona State University. “I thought I’d take another watercolor class, and it was a completely different experience,” says the Arizona native. “I saw a lot of contemporary watercolor painters working in realism, which I was enamored by, and I ended up changing my focus to still-life watercolors.”

Although Peterson also works in other genres and mediums today, she finds that watercolors are particularly suited for her still lifes. “Most media work well with realism, but with watercolor you can get brilliant luminosity,” she says. And luminosity is a must in the artist’s still lifes, where glass vases, bottles, dishes, and other refractive and reflective objects catch the light and dazzle the eye. Peterson is especially fond of portraying Depression-era glassware, which has unique textures that create intriguing patterns when light passes through them. “They are all about light and color,” says Peterson of her paintings. “I think part of that is from growing up here in Arizona, where you have this very dramatic lighting. I think that has influenced me to create this sense of light, color, and drama in my paintings.”

