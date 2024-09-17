Artist to Watch | Andrew Roda

Objects of the West

As a painter who works in realism, and who pays homage to the objects surrounding the iconic cowboy life, Andrew Roda is leaning into what appears to be portrait composition. The relics that he uses as subject have layers of story to tell, and the details that he embraces unveil the fingerprints of our humanity. “I carry myself through these projects and learn about the objects, and how full of story these things are,” Roda says. “You can see the handmade craftsmanship in a saddle or a pair of chaps. My work is an opportunity to breathe new life into these objects.”

Roda encountered ranching early in life as a kid growing up in Florida. He remembers his grandfather gifting him a Brahman cattle skull at the age of 5. His attention has been pulled by the trappings of the American cowboy enough to make it an unqualified passion. Roda’s recently completed piece, SHOWTIME, is an excellent example of what drives his choices.

“These chaps were custom-made for a man who was a 1966 bareback bronco-riding champ. I picked them up about seven or eight years ago at one of Brian Lebel’s Old West auctions. You’ll see with the brads that there are around 90 of them,” Roda explains. “I had to paint each of them in order for the viewer to understand the true detail. But the inlaid fur lining is a little different. There’s movement.” This painter of realism has a talent for identifying what is possible in a composition and working toward that impulse. The results are compelling.

A significant exhibition featuring Roda’s work will be held at King Galleries, in Scottsdale, Arizona, beginning January 23, 2025. Scottsdale’s Western Spirit museum will celebrate his catalog that same evening, kicking off the gallery event. —Jenn Rein

contact information

rodastudios.com

representation

King Galleries, Scottsdale, AZ, kinggalleries.com

Sage Creek Gallery, Santa Fe, NM, sagecreekgallery.com

upcoming shows

Solo exhibition, opens January 23, King Galleries

This story appeared in the October/November 2024 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Subscribe today to read every issue in its entirety.