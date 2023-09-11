Artist to Watch | Clara Smith

Western Lifestyle

Growing up with and around horses has been a key inspiration for artist Clara Smith. They have been her teachers and subjects, and the drive behind her art. “I paint what I know and love,” says Smith. She even owns two horses that she can study in-person for accuracy in her artwork and take photos of for studio references. She focuses on the gear, clothes and markings, and then she sketches her composition before working on the painting.

Smith has been doodling since childhood, and in high school her art teacher pushed her beyond pencil sketches to new mediums. However, her biggest mentor was her late aunt, Joelle Smith, a Western artist. From her aunt, Smith learned to ride horses and to draw with accuracy and attention to detail.

Paintings like TRAILER PARKED BOYS and THREE’S A TEAM capture moments in real-time. She says, “Both works display a moment many working ranchers and cowboys can easily relate to, a split second of calm and gratitude toward their working partners.” This is at the core of Smith’s artwork as she focuses on portraying the Western lifestyle of today.

“The traditions of horsemanship and the cowboy lifestyle that have been passed down through generations are what currently draws me to the Western world,” says Smith. “There is so much history and storytelling within my subjects. Many people outside of the Western world have the assumption that the ranchers and cowboys are a dying breed, but they are actually alive and well. I love being able to tell a story and share these traditions with those who are not familiar, while also paying respect to those who still live it.” —Rochelle Belsito

contact information

clarasmithart.com

