5 Top-Rated Books on Western & Native American Art

The art of the American West stands as a unique and captivating genre within the art world, with its distinct combination of historical significance, cultural diversity, and distinctive landscapes. Here are 5 top-rated books that explore the expansive world of Western and Native American art. This list includes perspectives on trailblazing women painters, iconic Western painters, contemporary ceramics, and more.

Project 562: Changing the Way We See Native America,

by Matika Wilbur

In 2012, Matika Wilbur embarked on a Kickstarter-funded mission to photograph individuals from 562 Native American Tribal Nations, traveling extensively across the U.S. over a decade. Project 562, a remarkable collection of portraits and narratives, challenges stereotypes, honors cultural diversity, and addresses vital issues in Indigenous communities, reshaping perceptions of Native America.

Journey through the Anschutz Collection, a premier private trove of American West art. Spanning art history since the 1820s, it showcases lesser-known talents and iconic artists like Moran, Bierstadt, Remington, and O’Keeffe. Presented with the Denver Art Museum.

Spoken Through Clay: Native Pottery of the Southwest―The Eric Dobkin Collection, by Charles S. King and Eric S. Dobkin

“Spoken Through Clay” is a comprehensive book showcasing nearly three hundred contemporary pottery vessels, encompassing both historic and modern pieces. Focusing on Pueblo artists, it features captivating portraits and narratives that delve into their artistry, traditions, and cultural significance. Dynamic photography highlights the pieces, while artists, scholars, and others provide insights, shedding light on the lives and impact of notable potters like Maria Martinez, Popovi Da, and Virgil Ortiz, emphasizing vessel design, form, and scale.

George Carlson, a distinguished artist, stands as the sole recipient of the esteemed Prix de West Grand Prize twice, the most esteemed accolade in the rich heritage of American Western art. Drawing inspiration from illustrious figures such as Frederic Remington, Charles M. Russell, Thomas Moran, Albert Bierstadt, and the Taos School, Carlson continues to craft pieces that honor this time-honored tradition.

Independent Spirits: Women Painters of the American West, 1890-1945

by Patricia Trenton

“Independent Spirits” portrays women painters in the American West (1890-1945) as innovative influencers and advocates for women’s rights. With 100+ color plates, the book highlights diverse art styles and subjects by women of different backgrounds. These artists challenged norms, shaping the West’s cultural landscape and paving the way for gender equality in art communities.

There are so many other great books about the art of the American West. What’s on your list?

This post contains affiliate links. We may earn from qualifying purchases.