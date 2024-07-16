21 Under 31—2024 | Summer Spitsbergen, 28

OREGON

Style & Inspirations: My painting style overall has a realistic look; however, you will see painterly strokes and hints of Impressionism.

Art Education: I am primarily self-taught. I’ve been passionate about learning as much as I can from both living and past artists, studying masterpieces and techniques.

Best Art Advice Received: Never give up. When you feel like you have hit a wall, let inspiration find you painting and it will soon take over.

Favorite Studio Music: I love listening to classical instrumental in the studio, sometimes Spanish guitar.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: A DASH FOR THE TIMBER by Frederic Remington. A family friend growing up had this painted as a mural on a wall in one of their rooms. I was inspired as a kid to love Western art.

Artistic Goals: My goal as an artist is to portray not only the lifestyle of the American rancher and landscape, but to transfer the feelings behind the scene. I hope to move the viewer deeply as well as become the best artist I can be along the way.

Other Passions: As a young mother, I am passionate about time spent with my family and kids. With our ranching lifestyle we get to work our cows, spend long days in the saddle together and so much more.

Price Range: $3,000-$8,000

contact info: summerspitsbergen.com

representation: Medicine Man Gallery, Tucson, AZ; Wooden Jewel, Sunriver, OR

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.