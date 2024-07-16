21 Under 31—2024 | Samuel C. Walter, 29

CONNECTICUT

Style & Inspirations: Growing up, the four artists that I was primarily exposed to were N.C. Wyeth, Norman Rockwell, Monet and Rembrandt. Recently I have found myself mainly studying Hans Holbein, John Singer Sargent and Andrew Wyeth.

Art Education: I studied with a family friend named John McCormick from the time I was 6 until the end of high school. He was a wonderful teacher and gave me a rigorous technical training. After going to college, I pieced together an education by asking artist family and friends to critique my work, and by going to museums whenever I could.

Best Art Advice Received: The best art advice I ever received was to work from life. Creating portrait and plein air sketches completely changed my work for the better.

Favorite Studio Music: My favorite music to listen to in the studio, and pretty much my favorite piece of music in general, is Bach Cello Suite No. 6. The suite is profound and serious, yet incredibly joyful and uplifting.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Currently, my favorite work is Sargent’s TRIUMPH OF RELIGION mural in the Boston Public Library. I really admire the way he depicts the interaction between the metaphysical and physical world.

Artistic Goals: My goal as an artist is just to be the very best painter I can be. Right now that means that I am trying to improve my landscape paintings skills for a mural I am working on for a chapel in Philadelphia.

Other Passions: In addition to painting, I am an avid cellist and went to school for music performance. Nowadays, I only get to perform every other month, but I always thoroughly enjoy it.

Price Range: $1,500-$10,000

contact info: samuelwalterartist.com

representation: Portraits Inc.

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.