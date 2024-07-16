21 Under 31—2024 | Rachel Brownlee, 30

Nebraska

Style & Inspirations: I depict the living cowboy life using my neighbors and my life on my ranch in Nebraska. Beyond producing highly detailed, photorealistic work, I try to show the “timelessness” of a life that existed 200 years ago and also exists today in such a way that it demands a response from my viewers.

Art Education: I have always liked to draw and I have had no training. I studied computer science in college and started my artwork professionally after moving back to our family ranch.

Best Art Advice Received: “Just produce work you love and are passionate about. Ignore what sells and does not sell. Just draw a lot. Get better. Do what you love; if you don’t, it will show.”

Favorite Studio Music: I have been listening to classical harp because I took up playing the harp six months ago.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: I love Oscar E. Berninghaus’s tree paintings. They have wonderful compositions.

Artistic Goals: I would like to spend my whole life exploring the range of what is possible with charcoal. I think there is so much more to do with it. Telling a whole story in one image and causing a desired emotion in one’s viewer is always the goal I think. I am just trying to do it in black and white.

Other Passions: I am a long-distance runner, I play the harp, I love gardening, I study French and I like cooking.

Price Range: $3,000-$12,000

contact info: rachelbrownlee.com

representation: Broadmoor Galleries, Colorado Springs, CO; InSight Gallery, Fredericksburg, TX; Settlers West Galleries, Tucson, AZ

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.