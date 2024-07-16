21 Under 31—2024 | Olivia Stude, 27
CALIFORNIA
Style & Inspirations: My style is narrative plein air painting inspired by the Bay Area Figurative Movement and California Impressionism.
Art Education: I have a bachelor’s degree in drawing and painting from Laguna College of Art and Design and a master’s degree in painting from the same institution.
Best Art Advice Received: The best art advice I have received is to abandon your darlings.
Favorite Studio Music: My favorite studio music genres are indie pop and classic rock.
Favorite Work by Another Artist: My favorite work by another artist is ROSES by Calvin Liang.
Artistic Goals: Continue developing my narrative style and maintain my plein air practice.
Other Passions: My other passions are teaching drawing and painting locally and playing Dungeons & Dragons with my friends.
Price Range: $1,800 and up
contact info: oliviastude.com
representation: Graphite Gallery, New Orleans, LA
Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.