21 Under 31—2024 | Olivia Stude, 27

CALIFORNIA

Style & Inspirations: My style is narrative plein air painting inspired by the Bay Area Figurative Movement and California Impressionism.

Art Education: I have a bachelor’s degree in drawing and painting from Laguna College of Art and Design and a master’s degree in painting from the same institution.

Best Art Advice Received: The best art advice I have received is to abandon your darlings.

Favorite Studio Music: My favorite studio music genres are indie pop and classic rock.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: My favorite work by another artist is ROSES by Calvin Liang.

Artistic Goals: Continue developing my narrative style and maintain my plein air practice.

Other Passions: My other passions are teaching drawing and painting locally and playing Dungeons & Dragons with my friends.

Price Range: $1,800 and up

contact info: oliviastude.com

representation: Graphite Gallery, New Orleans, LA

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.