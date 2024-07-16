21 Under 31—2024 | Nelson Tucker, 29

COLORADO

Style & Inspirations: My style/technique is called scratchboard. It is a subtractive technique in which you are scratching off black ink to revel white clay-board. I use an assortment of sharp objects such as, X-Acto knives, scalpels, tattoo needles, etc., to achieve my finished product. My inspiration is mostly derived from nature, animals and the beauty within these intelligent beings. I am dabbling with portraiture more recently to try to capture the human condition and overlooked groups.

Art Education: I attended Columbus College of Art and Design for the illustration department.

Best Art Advice Received: Draw what you see, not what you know.

Favorite Studio Music: Kendrick Lamar’s album good kid, m.A.A.d City.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: My favorite piece from another artist is from my friend and mentor Thomas Blackshear II, HUNTERS WATCH.

Artistic Goals: I would love to make scratchboard a more respected, known art medium. I would like to dabble more within paint in the years to come.

Other Passions: I play Warzone to relax and keep my hand dexterity and problem-solving fresh.

Price Range: $700-$10,000

contact info: nelsonbktucker.com

representation: Abend Gallery, Denver, CO; Broadmoor Galleries, Colorado Springs, CO; Gallery by SEWE, Charleston, SC; Good Art Company, Fredericksburg, TX; Western Stars Gallery, Lyons, CO

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.