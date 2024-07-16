21 Under 31—2024 | Mark Baral, 26

FLORIDA

Style & Inspirations: My work mostly falls into the style of realistic impressionism. It is inspired by the great masters of the late 19th century.

Art Education: When I was in high school, I took three years of private lessons with fine artist Adam Clague, and I have taken several workshops with other professional artists since then. I also graduated from Pensacola Christian College with my MFA in Studio Art in 2023.

Best Art Advice Received: “Learning from your failures only accounts for half of what you need to do to make successful paintings. The other half comes from repeating your successes until you find out what makes them successful.”

Favorite Studio Music: Lately I have been mostly listening to Vivaldi’s 4 Seasons while I paint.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: It is really difficult to pick a favorite, but I find myself drawn to SWELL AND CLOUDS by Emil Carlsen pretty consistently.

Artistic Goals: I want to be the best painter I can be with the time, energy and resources that I have.

Other Passions: I love teaching, drawing caricatures, spending time in nature, watching animated films and reading history.

Price Range: $310-$2,000

contact info: markbaral.com

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.