21 Under 31—2024 | Madelynn Mutter, 26

UTAH

Style & Inspirations: I take inspiration from many well-known Western artists, most of whom paint incredibly real looking paintings. I love a good balance between realism and impressionism in my work.

Art Education: I do not have any formal education in art; I have learned by taking workshops and tutoring from seasoned artists.

Best Art Advice Received: Don’t be afraid to “play in the mud.” Explore your brushes and tools without fear of failure or completing a masterpiece in one sitting.

Favorite Studio Music: Merle Haggard, Alan Jackson and Charley Crockett always get me in the mood to paint!

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Abigail Gutting’s work has been a long time favorite of mine. The way she conveys action amazes me.

Artistic Goals: I am always struck by the simple things, such as cows resting in shade or a quiet understanding between horse and rider. I want others to see the beauty in simplicity that can be found in Western life.

Other Passions: I enjoy gardening, crochet and cooking when I have the time to enjoy them. I am a mother of three young girls and life is always busy.

Price Range: $100-$7,000

contact info: madelynnmutter.com

representation: Western Skies Fine Art, Afton, WY

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.