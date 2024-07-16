21 Under 31—2024 | Livia Lynne Miller, 25

WASHINGTON

Style & Inspiration: My style is contemporary realism, with a focus on portraiture and landscapes. I am influenced by current artists such as Serge Marshennikov and Alex Kanevsky, as well as historical landscape paintings by artists such Claude Monet and John Singer Sargent. I draw inspiration from nature and beauty, as well as other art forms like cinematography, photography, and fashion design.

Art Education: I spent several months studying classical drafting techniques at Grand Central Atelier and continued my education with a mentorship under Louis Carr of East Oaks Studio.

Best Art Advice Received: The best advice I’ve been told is to hide the struggle; when you aren’t interested or engaged with your piece, it shows through.

Favorite Studio Music: I like listening to Van Morrison or the Black Keys; I tend to go for rock or indie.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: It changes all the time, but a piece I have consistently loved is JUDITH AND THE HEAD OF HOLOFERNES by Gustav Klimt.

Artistic Goals: My goal is to create pieces I’m proud of, and that share something intimate about my life and emotional experience, and to always keep learning and being a student of life.

Other Passions: My other interests include singing, playing piano and making clothing; anything that involves creative and personal expression.

Price Range: $500-$2,500

contact info: livialynnemillerart.com

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.