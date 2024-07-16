21 Under 31—2024 | Abigail Crow, 27

UTAH

Style & Inspirations: I am inspired by many forms of art, particularly contemporary and impressionist artwork. Though primarily focused on representational work, I love to incorporate abstraction into my images. By mainly painting on acrylic glass, I have created my own personal style that allows the oil paint to have a luminous and dimensional effect.

Art Education: I grew up in a family of artists and was mentored by my sister and father who are both professional artists. I was formally trained at Brigham Young University, graduating with a BFA in illustration.

Best Art Advice Received: Don’t be too precious with your art. Meaning, the work you create is important and valuable, but being comfortable with change and growth is vital. Each piece can improve. Making work isn’t about creating a perfect piece each time, it’s about learning to experiment.

Favorite Studio Music: Currently, alternative rock or folk. Sufjan Stevens, Still Woozy, Iron & Wine and Magic City Hippies.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: If I had to pick a favorite work of art, I would say any one of Ron Hicks latest pieces. His Faces of Eve and Ordinary are phenomenal collections of art.

Artistic Goals: My artistic goal is to explore meaning in my pieces, to create a piece that speaks to the vulnerable and ephemeral parts of humanity. I am continually exploring the versatility of oil on acrylic glass. I feel like I am just scratching the surface, as my goals revolve around creating beautiful and intriguing work, both in content and technique.

Other Passions: I love being in nature, particularly birding. I find that the awe I get from observing the outdoors fuels my artistic inspiration.

Price Range: $300-$8,000

contact info: crowfineart.gallery

representation: Meyer Gallery, Park City, UT

Included in “21 Under 31 | Young Artists to Watch – 2024” from the August/September 2024 issue.