Artists to Watch

By: |

10 Talented Painters to Know in the Year Ahead

By Kim Agricola

This story was featured in the January 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art January 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

Rhett Ashby

 

 

 

 

 

Tim Kelly

 

 

 

 

 

Dan Bulleit

 

 

 

 

 

Silas Thompson

 

 

 

 

 

Tyler Swain

 

 

 

 

 

Jerry Salinas

 

 

 

 

 

Sally Vannoy

 

 

 

 

 

Melinda Littlejohn

 

 

 

 

 

Thomas Jefferson Kitts

 

 

 

 

 

Lesley Rich

 

 

 

 

 

This story was featured in the January 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art January 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS
Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine
Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, books, videos & more from North Light Shop
Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook

COMMENT