Artistic Excellence 2017

We are happy to present the winners of this year’s Artistic
Excellence competition
The competition is open to artists around the world, with no restrictions on medium or subject matter. This year we received nearly 2,000 entries, but the 13 works shown on the following pages are the ones that most captured our attention. The winning artists hail from across the United States as well as from Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and China. On page 74, you’ll find a sampling of works from our 100 finalists—entries that made it to the final round of judging. Congratulations to all!
By Km Agricola
First Place | Anna Rosa Bain
Second Place | Sam Dolman
Third Place | Rob Rey
Honorable Mention | Cecile Baird
Honorable Mention | Michael Fitzpatrick
Honorable Mention | Robin Damore
Honorable Mention | Thomas W. Schaller
Honorable Mention | Mostafa Keyhani
Honorable Mention | Brenda Lee Gibson
Honorable Mention | Bruce Lawes
Honorable Mention | Zhu Liangchuan
Honorable Mention | Laurence Saunois
Honorable Mention | Stephanie Deshpande