Artistic Excellence 2017

We are happy to present the winners of this year’s Artistic
Excellence competition

The competition is open to artists around the world, with no restrictions on medium or subject matter. This year we received nearly 2,000 entries, but the 13 works shown on the following pages are the ones that most captured our attention. The winning artists hail from across the United States as well as from Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and China. On page 74, you’ll find a sampling of works from our 100 finalists—entries that made it to the final round of judging. Congratulations to all!

By Km Agricola

First Place | Anna Rosa Bain

 

 

 

 

 

Second Place | Sam Dolman

 

 

 

 

 

Third Place | Rob Rey

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Cecile Baird

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Michael Fitzpatrick

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Robin Damore

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Thomas W. Schaller

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Mostafa Keyhani

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Brenda Lee Gibson

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Bruce Lawes

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Zhu Liangchuan

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Laurence Saunois

 

 

 

 

 

Honorable Mention | Stephanie Deshpande

