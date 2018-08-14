21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2018: Sarah K. Good

California

Art Education: I earned my master’s degree in fine art and illustration under Brian Jekel at Pensacola Christian College.

Style: My work mainly consists of representational pieces in rich, clean, well-saturated colors with an emphasis on expressions, emotions, and empathetic themes to create depth to each work. When painting I focus mostly on the fundamentals rather than style and technique, then whatever unique style I have will come through on its own.

Creative Spark: Anything of great beauty and meaning with which I can feel a connection. My paintings have given me an opportunity to piece together stories in an almost Sherlock Holmes fashion. With the messages I create, I hope to always uplift and inspire in a godly way.

Second-Choice Career: A public-relations spokesperson for an adoption agency.

Other Passions: Nothing makes me more passionate than my faith, adoption, and incredible food.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I was born in China but began to live when I was adopted.

Best Advice Received: Start now building the character you want to have when you’re 70 years old.

Biggest Fear: Being a disappointment.

Pet Peeve: Unnecessary waste.

Quirkiest Trait: I’m never content with one art form and am constantly searching for new mediums to explore.

Mantra or Motto: Choose joy.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: ANTIQUE MIRROR by Richard Schmid.

Future Goals: Become a fantastic, sweet, old lady that people actually want to be around.

Price Range: $20 to $3,500.

Representation: www.sarahkgood.com.

This story was featured in the September 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, books, videos & more from North Light Shop

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook