21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2018: Chelsea Herron

Pennsylvania

Art Education: I studied drawing and painting under the tutelage of Anthony Waichulis at Ani Art Academies in Bear Creek, PA.

Style: I gravitate toward realism because I love the challenge of bringing a two-dimensional surface to life. To me, being able to render the way light reacts with forms is as satisfying as solving a puzzle.

Creative Spark: I find inspiration from science fiction, nostalgia, and things of a whimsical nature.

Second-Choice Career: If I had to choose a career that did not involve art, I would want to be a zoologist. I have always been fascinated by animals.

Other Passions: Cooking and baking, baseball, traveling, and my cat Curtis.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I won an Easter Bunny drawing contest every year in elementary school.

Best Advice Received: Welcome mistakes. Every blunder is an opportunity to learn how to overcome it, and it will help you grow as an artist.

Biggest Fear: I put my full heart into all of my endeavors, which makes failure and rejection painfully scary.

Pet Peeve: I like to stay organized, especially when I am painting. If my work area is in disarray, it can put me in a bad mood.

Quirkiest Trait: I like to decorate my creative spaces with fun figurines and toys.

Favorite Studio Music: I listen to mostly podcasts while I paint. I love stories on mythology, folklore, and history. One of my favorites is the Myths and Legends podcast.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Ilya Repin’s SADKO IN THE UNDERWATER KINGDOM.

Future Goals: I would like to teach art to all levels of aspiring artists.

Price Range: $300 to $2,000.

Representation: Lovetts Gallery, Tulsa, OK; Rehs Contemporary Galleries, New York, NY.

