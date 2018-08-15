21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2018

By Kim Agricola & Mackenzie McCreary

It’s time once again to celebrate the next generation of artists! In the following pages you’ll meet 21 artists under the age of 31 who are worth watching. Some are still in college while others are beginning to make their ways in the art world. They hail from around the West and across the country, and their artwork is just as diverse as their home states. From still lifes to figures and from traditional to contemporary, we think you’ll find much to admire in this collection.

Elizabeth “Ellie” Marcial

Elizabeth Marcial, Post and Kearny, watercolor, 24 x 18.

Taylor Correa

Taylor Correa, Ether, oil, 14 x 11.

Lillian Blouin

Lillian Blouin, Oxygen O8, oil, 23 x 23.

Stephanie Thomson

Stephanie Thomson, Baby Brynn, oil, 12 x 9.

Obrianna Cornelius

Obrianna Cornelius, Defense of the Nation, watercolor, 13 x 18.

Moritaka Suzuki

Moritaka Suzuki, Mandarin Still Life, oil, 10 x 12.

Charity Anderson

Charity Anderson, Fleeting Light, oil, 9 x 12.

Forrest Dickison

Forrest Dickison, Spring Valley Evening, oil, 18 x 24.

Tara Radosevich

Tara Radosevich, Ride ’Em Cowboy, acrylic, 16 x 20.

Kai Lun Qu

Kai Lun Qu, Hachi, oil, 12 x 9.

Zech Ray

Zech Ray, Portrait of the Artist’s Father—The Scholar, oil, 20 x 24.

Emilae Belo

Emilae Belo, Gruszki i Porem, oil, 18 x 12.

Sarah K. Good

Sarah K. Good, African Children, conté, 19 x 24.

Kathryn Engberg

Kathryn Engberg, Raven’s Butterflies, oil, 14 x 11.

Chelsea Herron

Chelsea Herron, Ducks in a Row, oil, 7 x 6.

Randi Ford

Randi Ford, Golden Hues, acrylic, 40 x 40.

Riley Doyle

Riley Doyle, Release, oil, 18 x 30.

Gustavo Ramos

Gustavo Ramos, Frail, oil, 15 x 13.

Ciara Barsotti

Ciara Barsotti, Rainbow Bridge in the Year 2525, acrylic, 18 x 24.

Shannon Castor

Shannon Castor, Crater Lakes Trail, oil, 40 x 30.

Kristen Eisenbraun

Kristen Eisenbraun, Wildflower, oil, 24 x 36.

This story was featured in the September 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

