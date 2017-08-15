21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017

Our annual spotlight on emerging artists

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

Welcome to Southwest Art’s annual spotlight on some of the best young talent in the art world. In the following pages we introduce you to 21 artists under the age of 31—rising stars from across the West and around the country. Their work spans landscape, figurative, and still-life genres, and their styles range from traditional to impressionistic to contemporary. We invite you to peruse these pages and help us celebrate the bright futures of these inspired and dedicated artists.

Lucy Reiser

Lucy Reiser, A Moveable Feast, acrylic/gouache, 30 x 48.

Ramón Hurtado

Ramón Hurtado, Coldwater Association, oil, 24 x 36.

Blair Atherholt

Blair Atherholt, Fragile, oil, 9 x 12.

Danika Ostrowski

Danika Ostrowski, Hickman Bridge, acrylic, 24 x 48.

Becky Porter

Becky Porter, Morning Snack, oil, 9 x 12.

Ellie Wilson

Dhwani Parekh

Dhwani Parekh, Red Roses, oil, 20 x 24.

Ryan Cannon

Ryan Cannon, Fall Horizon, oil, 24 c 36.

Trey McCarley

Trey McCarley, Violet of Winter, oil, 16 x 40.

Richie Carter

Richie Carter, Long White Line, oil, 9 x 15.

Irvin Rodriguez

Irvin Rodriguez, Dopplegänger, oil, 20 x 20.

Robert W. Strickland

Robert W. Strickland, Red Peonies in Rose Bowl, oil, 15 x 15.

Matt Regnart

Matt Regnart, Liquor Land, oil, 17 x 25.

Lucas Bononi

Lucas Bononi, Untitled, oil, 24 x 30.

Morgan Irons

Morgan Irons, Field Waltz, oil, 18 x 24.

Larisa Brechun

Larisa Brechun, Whitetail, oil, 6 x 6.

Christina Szakonyi

Christina Szakonyi, Journey, oil, 10 x 18.

Isabel Emrich

Isabel Emrich, Hot Lips, oil, 48 x 72.

Amelia Murdock

Amelia Murdock, Double Stop, oil, 14 x 18.

Ben Pease

Ben Pease, Gifts of the Trade, mixed media, 48 x 60.

Olympia Altimir

Olympia Altimir, Back to the Primitive, oil, 24 x 36.

