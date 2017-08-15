21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017

Our annual spotlight on emerging artists

By Bonnie Gangelhoff

This story was featured in the September 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

Welcome to Southwest Art’s annual spotlight on some of the best young talent in the art world. In the following pages we introduce you to 21 artists under the age of 31—rising stars from across the West and around the country. Their work spans landscape, figurative, and still-life genres, and their styles range from traditional to impressionistic to contemporary. We invite you to peruse these pages and help us celebrate the bright futures of these inspired and dedicated artists.

