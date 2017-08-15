21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017: Robert W. Strickland

Robert W. Strickland

Canada

Art Education: I took a basic art program at Sheridan College when I was 20 years old. They offered a free life-drawing class five days a week. Later I was inspired by the 20th-century illustrators as well as the 19th-century naturalists and impressionists. I have taken workshops at the Scottsdale Artists’ School in Arizona. And I also was awarded a professional-development grant from the Ontario Arts Council for a mentorship with Daniel J. Keys. He was kind enough to share his knowledge, and I assisted him in workshops that took place in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Spain.

Style: Naturalism and impressionism.

Creative Spark: Nature, light, pigment, and people.

Second-Choice Career: I haven’t thought about it. It’s do or die.

Other Passions: Reading, chess, food, and exploring.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I was once sponsored in competitive snowboarding by Rome Snowboards.

Best Advice Received: From Marcel Proust’s book In Search of Lost Time. I learned from Proust’s search for happiness and a meaningful life to stop wasting time and appreciate every moment.

Biggest Fear: Failure.

Quirkiest Trait: I like to wear socks.

Mantra or Motto: You are what you create.

Favorite Studio Music: Indie rock, new wave, classical, and instrumentals.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Anything by Tom Thomson or Joaquin Sorolla.

Future Goals: To make a life out of art. And I want to contribute to art, culture, and conservation.

Price Range: $160 to $4,000.

Representation: www.robertstricklandart.com.

This story was featured in the September 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2017 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

