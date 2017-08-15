21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017: Morgan Irons

Morgan Irons

Montana

Art Education: Self-taught with workshops from artists Jeremy Lipking and Mark Boedges.

Style: Representational, figurative, and narrative.

Creative Spark: I live on a retired ranch property in a beautiful Montana canyon. There are no phones, no television, and living here requires work. I chose this lifestyle in a deliberate attempt to discover the importance of a connection to the land that is often lost in current life. I am by nature a figurative painter, so when I decided to paint solely from the property, I began exploring figures in the landscape. I am creating a narrative about the working family out West.

Second-Choice Career: Writer.

Other Passions: Reading and writing.

Best Advice Received: From a mentor of mine, Michael Ome Untiedt: “Be more than an image-maker; true artists are a pipeline to the muse.”

Pet Peeve: The “starving artist” lie.

Quirkiest Trait: My paintings usually begin with the title.

Mantra or Motto: From painter Harvey Dunn: “The only thing that’s true about anything is the spirit of it. And if we get that and miss a lot of other things, we’ll be telling more of the truth about it than if we got all the facts and not the spirit.”

Favorite Studio Music: Jason Isbell.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: THE HOMESTEADER’S WIFE by Harvey Dunn is a current favorite. His use of large shapes and the gesture of movement is something you don’t often see in contemporary work.

Future Goals: Create art with greater sensitivity.

Price Range: $400 to $9,000.

Representation: www.morganirons.com.

This story was featured in the September 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

