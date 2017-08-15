21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017: Lucy Reiser

North Carolina

Art Education: Bachelor’s degree in studio art from Georgia College.

Style: My work incorporates primarily blues and greens with bolder accents. I use texture and layering to create abstract, impressionistic, landscape-inspired compositions with a sense of richness and depth.

Creative Spark: The play between patterns in architecture and the wildness of the earth are always refueling my creativity and pushing me to further explore the intersections of modern design, abstraction, and landscape.

Second-Choice Career: I would still be involved in a creative field somehow, probably in interior photography.

Other Passions: Reading, hiking, fly-fishing with my husband, and cooking.

Best Advice Received: Paint what you know. It’s helpful to remember that all progress happens one step at a time, starting here.

Quirkiest Trait: I am sure there are plenty, but one is that I’m a very slow eater.

Mantra or Motto: Think long-term.

Favorite Studio Music: Podcasts, folk, alternative, and French instrumentals.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Botticelli’s painting PRIMAVERA is one of the most remarkable paintings I have seen in person. Also, Lily Stockman’s paintings always inspire and intrigue me.

Future Goals: My lifelong goals are to continue contributing to the beauty of our world and culture, be a good steward of the gifts I am given, and love people well as I go. I would also love to host a residency someday for people needing the time and space to create work.

Price Range: $95 to $3,500.

Representation: Anne Irwin Fine Art, Atlanta, GA.

This story was featured in the September 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2017 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

