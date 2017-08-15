21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017: Ellie Wilson

Ellie Wilson

Utah

Art Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts from Brigham Young University as well as workshops with Scott L. Christensen and John Burton.

Style: Impressionistic and tonalist.

Creative Spark: My creative spark comes from the variety as well as the constant changes in the world.

Second-Choice Career: Pastry baker or outdoor-adventure guide.

Other Passions: I love to hike, bake, and travel.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I studied ballet for 10 years.

Best Advice Received: Focus on the big shapes to create value patterns. By doing this you have more effective compositions, and it helps emphasize your main subject.

Biggest Fear: Complacency in my artwork.

Pet Peeve: When I realize that I have accidentally painted the horizon line right in the middle of my canvas.

Quirkiest Trait: When I eat apples, I always take the stickers off and put them on my forehead. I started the habit when I was 13, and it never really left me.

Mantra or Motto: Work hard, play hard.

Favorite Studio Music: I listen to a wide variety of music. Recently country music has been a favorite of mine.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Claude Monet’s THE MAGPIE is one of many favorites.

Future Goals: To travel to all of the national parks in the United States, and to be juried into the Prix de West show at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

Price Range: $350 to $6,000.

Representation: LaFave Gallery, Springdale, UT; Heirloom Art & Co., Provo, UT.

This story was featured in the September 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2017 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

