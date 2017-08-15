21 Under 31: Young Artists to Watch in 2017: Dhwani Parekh

Dhwani Parekh

California

Art Education: My parents noticed my inclination toward drawing and painting when I was in school. They encouraged me to pursue the career of my dreams. I earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from L.S. Raheja School of Art, Mumbai, India. I have also been privately training with Jonathan Hardesty of Classical Art Online.

Style: Contemporary and classical realism.

Creative Spark: Nature is my muse. The play of light and shadow amazes and inspires me to explore creatively. Depicting exactly what I feel onto my canvas, and thereby communicating with my audience and creating feelings in them, gratifies and pushes me.

Second-Choice Career: I’d definitely be a sitar player.

Other Passions: My husband, music, photography, long walks, and shopping.

One Thing People Don’t Know About You: I get overly attached to my paintings, almost as if they were a part of me.

Best Advice Received: From the Bhagavad Gita: “Let not the fruits of action be your motive, nor let your attachment be to inaction.”

Biggest Fear: The pressures of working under deadlines.

Pet Peeve: People not valuing fine art as they do other mainstream fields.

Quirkiest Trait: Typing with one finger of each hand.

Mantra or Motto: It’s not done until it’s done.

Favorite Studio Music: Bollywood and Indian classical music.

Favorite Work by Another Artist: Paintings by Rembrandt and John Singer Sargent. Even their small sketches teach us a lot.

Future Goals: To keep evolving.

Price Range: $200 to $6,000.

Representation: www.dhwaniparekh.com.

