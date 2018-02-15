Show Preview | ARTsmart Dinner & Auction
Works are for sale during the 2018 ARTsmart Dinner & Auction, held on Saturday, March 3, at La Fonda on the Plaza.
Spotlight | Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour
Now in its 21st year, the event continues to grow, this year featuring 174 artists at 44 studios across the Cave Creek, Carefree, and North Scottsdale areas.
Auction Preview | The Russell
The Russell, the museum’s annual fundraising event, comprises a monthlong art exhibition and a closing weekend full of auctions and other activities.
Show Preview | Masters of the American West
The prestigious Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, opens at the Autry on Saturday, February 11. On view are 275 paintings and sculptures by nationally esteemed artists Len Chmiel, Bill Anton, George Carlson, Kyle Polzin, Billy Schenck, Mick Doellinger, and 70...
Auction Preview | Santa Fe Art Auction
Art buyers and sellers take delight this month at one of the Southwest’s largest and most anticipated auctions of the year, the 23rd annual Santa Fe Art Auction.
Spotlight | Hidden in the Hills Studio Tour
Every fall for the past 20 years, artists in Cave Creek, Carefree, and North Scottsdale, AZ, have opened their studio doors to invite the public in to see what they do.
Show Preview | American Impressionist Society
This fall, the American Impressionist Society National Juried Exhibition heads to the Pacific Northwest for the first time for its 17th annual show. The exhibition, dedicated to the Impressionist style in its myriad manifestations, opens with a reception and awards presentation on Thursday, September 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Show Preview | Western Visions Show & Sale
Collectors who love wildlife subject matter, and anyone for whom nature’s creatures strike a chord, is well advised to head to Jackson’s National Museum of Wildlife Art this month. That’s where, for the 29th consecutive time in the museum’s 29-year history, top animal artists converge to showcase and sell their works...
Show Preview | Bighorn Rendezvous
The opening weekend of the Bighorn Rendezvous Art Show & Sale, held at the Brinton Museum by the Northwest Rendezvous Group of Artists, represents a return to the show’s roots—even though the gathering that began in the early 1970s hasn’t taken place since 2012, and this year represents not only its...