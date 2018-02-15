Featured Events

John Buxton, Reunited, oil, 26 x30.

Show Preview | Masters of the American West

By: | Comments 0

The prestigious Masters of the American West Art Exhibition and Sale, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, opens at the Autry on Saturday, February 11. On view are 275 paintings and sculptures by nationally esteemed artists Len Chmiel, Bill Anton, George Carlson, Kyle Polzin, Billy Schenck, Mick Doellinger, and 70...

Suzie Baker, Mud Man, oil, 6 x 6.

Show Preview | American Impressionist Society

By: | Comments 0

This fall, the American Impressionist Society National Juried Exhibition heads to the Pacific Northwest for the first time for its 17th annual show. The exhibition, dedicated to the Impressionist style in its myriad manifestations, opens with a reception and awards presentation on Thursday, September 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
Edward Aldrich, Edward Aldrich, On the Prowl, oil, 32 x 26.

Show Preview | Western Visions Show & Sale

By: | Comments 0

Collectors who love wildlife subject matter, and anyone for whom nature’s creatures strike a chord, is well advised to head to Jackson’s National Museum of Wildlife Art this month. That’s where, for the 29th consecutive time in the museum’s 29-year history, top animal artists converge to showcase and sell their works...

Gregory Packard, Autumn Resonance, oil, 24 x 18.

Show Preview | Bighorn Rendezvous

By: | Comments 0

The opening weekend of the Bighorn Rendezvous Art Show & Sale, held at the Brinton Museum by the Northwest Rendezvous Group of Artists, represents a return to the show’s roots—even though the gathering that began in the early 1970s hasn’t taken place since 2012, and this year represents not only its...