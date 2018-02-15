Editor’s Letter | Heading to Montana
It’s March, and that means Great Falls, MT, is the place to be when it comes to the world of western art.
Portfolio | Texas Artists
Meet 6 artists who call the Lone Star State home.
Doug Dawson | The Art of Problem Solving
These days, the seasoned artist draws and paints for the sake of exploration, of testing solutions to a visual problem until he finds resolution in the various shapes and hues that populate his experiments.
Michele Usibelli | Dappled Light
Survey even a small portfolio of paintings by Michele Usibelli, and—while you would immediately recognize the bold self-assurance of her composition, palette, and brushwork—you might find yourself hard-pressed to categorize her work.
The Interview Issue
In the following pages you’ll meet gallerists and museum professionals who are breaking new ground—both literally and figuratively—and proving that the western art world is an exciting place to be.
Shanna Kunz | Landscapes of the Heart
Kunz quickly discovered that an important factor for expressing her authentic voice involved producing her paintings as series, in which she explores a particular location through as many as a dozen different works.
Mark Haworth | A Painting’s Real Greatness
Haworth’s inspiration became intensely fired up when he discovered the beauty of the Texas Hill Country, with its wooded canyons, rivers, carpets of wildflowers, and limestone cliffs.
Josh Elliott | In the Backcountry
For him, gritty realism doesn’t have to be depressing but can express other sentiments like journeys, struggles, triumphs, or feelings of belonging. In other words, gritty realism can express the human condition.
Portfolio | A Sense of Place
Meet 6 painters who capture the landscape in varied styles and mediums.