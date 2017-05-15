Show Preview | Telluride Plein Air

Telluride, CO

Various locations, June 28-July 4

This story was featured in the June 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art June 2017 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

The former Victorian mining town of Telluride, CO, is nestled in a canyon in the Rocky Mountains. There, the Sheridan Art Foundation hosts the 14th annual Telluride Plein Air event this summer, where artists from across the country paint the majestic scenery in a variety of mediums and styles. “It’s one of the most beautiful mountain districts in the country,” says Kathrine Warren, marketing director of the historic Sheridan Opera House. “So everywhere you look is painting-worthy.”

Over 20 artists travel to the mountain town and begin painting on Wednesday, June 28. Artists typically create between 10 and 20 pieces depicting various scenes in the area, including flowered meadows, mountain landscapes, and scenes around downtown. Many artists enjoy painting historic Victorian houses, and several take the gondola ride to the top of the ski resort for a 360-degree view of the mountains.

While artists are free to roam about the town for inspiration, many also participate in the 90-minute Telluride Quick Draw on Friday, June 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. These small works are sold immediately after the competition, separate from the larger Art Exhibition and Sale that begins on Sunday, July 2. Over 250 works created during the event are displayed in the three-day sale held under tents in the heart of the town. The sale opens at 11 a.m. on July 2 and continues through the afternoon of July 4.

Participating artists include Kathleen Lanzoni, Tim Peterson, Richard Sneary, Christine Lashley, Suzanne Morris, and Bill Meuser, who received the Artists’ Choice award last year. Best-selling artists Suzie Baker, Douglas Morgan, Wayne McKenzie, and Mat Barber Kennedy also return this year.

The festival coincides with other local events celebrating Independence Day that weekend, with nearly 10,000 people attending each year. Proceeds from the event benefit the Sheridan Arts Foundation, which owns and operates the Sheridan Opera House. “Our mission is to bring art to Telluride in many different forms, whether it’s music or plein-air painting,” Warren says. “The town is historic and has these beautiful old buildings, so people just want to take a piece of Telluride home

with them.” —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

970.728.6363

www.telluridepleinair.com

