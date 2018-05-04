Show Preview | Canyon Road Spring Art Festival

Santa Fe, NM

Canyon Road, May 11-12

This story was featured in the April 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

Often touted as a world-class art destination, Canyon Road in Santa Fe, NM, celebrates art in virtually every genre and medium this month during the sixth annual Spring Art Festival. Presented by the Canyon Road Merchants Association, the event opens on Friday, May 11, at 5 p.m., when the public is invited to mingle with artists and view their latest works at various gallery openings along the historic half-mile-long road. On Saturday at 10 a.m., the festivities move outdoors to the sidewalks, where more than 50 artists demonstrate their creative processes in everything from painting, drawing, and sculpture to ceramics, pottery, and glass fusion.

Canyon Road has always offered something for every art lover, including contemporary pieces, western-themed works, and historic treasures, says Carlos Acosta, member of the CRMA and owner of Acosta-Strong Fine Art on Canyon Road, which specializes in both historic and contemporary art. “The festival is a kickoff to the new art season here,” he adds. “It offers galleries and merchants along Canyon Road an opportunity to get creative and do something that they haven’t done before.”

Acosta-Strong Fine Art hosts a special opening at the gallery on Friday night to introduce one of its newest artists, local landscape painter Kathryn Stedham. On Saturday, Stedham joins two other artists from the gallery—Jack Dunn and Jim Jennings—to paint along the street. “It’s really neat to see collectors and artists interact and get to know each other during the festival, and it brings a nice energy to the galleries,” says Acosta. “People feel relaxed because everyone’s doors are open. It’s informal.”

Acosta advises visitors, particularly newcomers to Canyon Road, to plan ahead. In addition to artists’ demonstrations, the galleries present art tours, children’s activities, and other complimentary events that require a full day to enjoy. “You have to give yourself time to see it all,” he says. “Every gallery is special and offers something unique. It’s such a special destination, and we just want to continue the tradition of welcoming people to the art scene in Santa Fe.” With more than 100 galleries, boutiques, and artists’ studios on Canyon Road alone, adds Acosta, “There’s no better place than here to do that.” —Kim Agricola

contact information

www.visitcanyonroad.com

