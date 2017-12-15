Show Preview | Southeastern Wildlife Expo

Charleston, SC

Charleston Place Hotel, February 16-18

This story was featured in the January 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art January 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

Whether you come to Charleston, SC, to study the flight patterns of birds, to learn new fishing techniques, or to simply enjoy the majesty of the wilderness, this year’s Southeastern Wildlife Expo has something for all outdoor enthusiasts. The event celebrates the beauty of wildlife and nature in a weekend filled with sporting events, hunting and cooking demonstrations, animal presentations, and auctions.

The highlight of the weekend, though, is the expansive fine-art exhibition, which features 2,000 works from 100 painters, carvers, and sculptors. Artwork is on display and for sale throughout the weekend in the Charleston Place Hotel, with artists in attendance. Those with VIP tickets can attend the preview gala and sale at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 15. The event opens to the public at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. The artists come together for a Quick Draw and Speed Sculpt at 3 p.m. on Friday. Participating artists create original pieces from start to finish in one hour, after which they are sold at auction beginning at 5 p.m.

While many artists return to the event, there are also a host of new artists who were either invited or juried into the show. Those new to the show this year include David Gallup, Anne E. London, David Kaiser, Carrie Wild, Sandy Graves, and Joseph Sulkowski. Mary Roberts, marketing director for the event, says there is an even mix of painting and sculpture in various mediums. “There is everything from traditional wildlife art to contemporary and mixed media,” Roberts says. “The team has brought in a lot more variety and is really breathing new life into the show.”

This year’s featured artist is oil painter Kathryn Mapes Turner of Wyoming. Turner’s sensitive paintings of animals evoke dreamlike states, as she mixes realistic portrayals with abstracted atmospheres. “Having been passionate about painting animals since I was a young girl, this is an unprecedented opportunity for me,” she says. “My goal is to create work that expresses my profound respect for the natural world.” —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

843.723.1748

www.sewe.com

