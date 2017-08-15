Show Preview | Watermedia Exhibition

Evergreen, CO

Center for the Arts Evergreen, September 16-October 28

This story was featured in the September 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art September 2017 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

For more than 40 years, Rocky Mountain National Watermedia has held its annual juried exhibition in the foothills of Colorado. This year, it moves to the Center for the Arts Evergreen for its 44th National Exhibition beginning on Saturday, September 16, with an opening reception and awards ceremony from 4 to 8 p.m.

Becky Guy, director of exhibitions and marketing for the center, says they are excited to host the event in their newly renovated gallery space. “This will be our first show in the space, and it’s also a big celebration and the unveiling of a new standard for our exhibition program going forward,” she says. All artwork is for sale and ranges in style and subject matter. The show features multiple water-based mediums including acrylic, egg tempera, gouache, and mixed media. “When the organization decided to expand beyond watercolor, they wanted to encourage more experimentation and exploration,” Guy says. “That’s how they distinguish themselves, by adding more diversity in what they are doing.”

Colorado painter Stephen Quiller juried over 500 entries from across the country, whittling them down to the 73 pieces in the exhibition. Quiller has been involved with the event since its beginning as a sidewalk watercolor show. He says one of the draws for many artists is the show’s reputation for experimentation. “The general direction a lot of shows are going is more transparent and realistic,” Quiller says. “When I’m judging the show, I want there to be variety, so people can really see what’s going on in watermedia and all the different approaches.” Quiller says the main thing he judges for, aside from the foundational skill, is the artist’s unique vision. “Sometimes a piece can be not as sophisticated technically, but there’s a power about it and something that draws you back—it’s the personal statement that radiates through the piece,” he says.

Quiller also determines award winners for Best of Show and first, second, and third places. Artwork remains on display through Saturday, October 28. The gallery’s hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

303.674.0056

www.evergreenarts.org

