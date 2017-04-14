Show Preview | Western Art Show & Sale

Prescott, AZ

Phippen Museum, May 27-29

This story was featured in the May 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine.

Western artists, collectors, and enthusiasts gather in Prescott, AZ, again this Memorial Day weekend for the Phippen Museum’s 43rd annual Western Art Show & Sale. The festivities begin with the artists’ booths opening on Saturday, May 27, at 9 a.m. and continuing throughout the weekend in the Courthouse Plaza.

While many of the 100 featured artists hail from western states, several have traveled from the East Coast and abroad to participate in the juried event. “We’ve had artists from the Middle East who caught a glimpse of cowboy culture and were intrigued. It can certainly captivate artists from all over the world and influence their career,” says Edd Kellerman, marketing and communications manager for the museum. The event features works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, sculpture, and mixed media.

This year the museum hosts a new exhibition titled PAWs to Celebrate: Phippen Award Winners Art to Go. In this exhibition, 43 artists who have previously won awards in the event offer three paintings each to be purchased and taken home immediately by collectors. A preview reception takes place on Saturday, May 6, at 5:30 p.m. “This adds an interesting new twist to the show, while also giving us the chance to highlight artists who have won in the past,” Kellerman says. Artists participating in the PAWs to Celebrate event include Bill Cramer, Dane Chinnock, V…. Vaughan, Heather Johnson Beary, and Tim Harmon.

The show includes its usual slate of special events throughout the weekend, including two Quick Draw Artist Challenges on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28. More than 20 artists participate in the challenge each day and are given an hour to complete a painting that is then immediately auctioned off. The Denim to Diamonds Gala also returns on Saturday at 6 p.m. in the Plaza View Ballroom. The annual Miniature Masterpiece Show & Sale, which opens Tuesday, May 2, features more than 60 established artists’ work on view leading up to a sale-by-draw on Monday, May 29. Artists contributing to the Miniature Masterpiece show include Edward Aldrich, Kyle Ma, Frank Serrano, Wei Tai, Cindy Long, and Gretchen Lopez. —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

928.778.1385

www.phippenartmuseum.org

