Show Preview | NOAPS Small Painting Show

Nashville, TN

Richland Fine Art Gallery, April 30-May 26

This year the National Oil and Acrylic Painters’ Society offers collectors and artists yet another chance to connect at a new annual event. The Spring Small Painting National Juried Exhibition offers works from 156 member artists with a size limitation of 320 square inches. The exhibition opens at Richland Fine Art Gallery on Friday, May 4, with an artists’ reception and awards ceremony from 5 to 8 p.m.

Patricia Tribastone, chairperson for the event, says the society wanted to offer another opportunity for artists to display their work. In years past, the society offered only online shows during the spring. “Our holiday show is always very popular with both artists and collectors,” she says. “We wanted to add one of those into our lineup on the other end permanently to balance out the year.” Seven anonymous jurors whittled down an overwhelming 900 entries to select the best 156 works for the show. “Artists only have one piece each in the show, and none of these paintings have been on display through our organization before, so it is all new work,” Tribastone says. Invited artists come from across the country as well as Canada and Mexico. They include Blair Atherholt, Linda Blackburn, Tony D’Amico, Jennifer Diehl, and William Schneider, among others.

Plein-air painter Dawn Whitelaw is the awards judge this year, and she also hosts a three-day workshop for artists. “She has been painting and teaching for many years and has accumulated many awards for her work, so we thought she would make a wonderful judge for us,” Tribastone says. Prior to the opening, artists are invited to a paint-out on Thursday, May 3, with The Chestnut Group, a local organization for plein-air painters. Artists also present demonstrations on Friday morning before the reception.

Tribastone says a small-painting show like this one is a perfect place for collectors to begin. “Art groups like ours are a more legitimate place to buy art because we’re vetting our artists for collectors already,” she says. “These are the very best in one place.” The exhibition remains on display through Saturday, May 26. —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

www.noaps.org

