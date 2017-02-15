Show Preview | Night of Artists

San Antonio, TX

Briscoe Western Art Museum, April 1-May 14

This story was featured in the March 2017 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art March 2017 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

On the first Saturday in April, the renowned San Antonio River Walk provides a pleasant backdrop for the 16th annual Night of Artists show at the Briscoe Western Art Museum. Opening at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the Jack Guenther Pavillion adjacent to the museum, collectors and artists enjoy a cocktail reception and buffet dinner before the sale of 260 works by 73 artists. “It will be a packed show,” says museum board chair Jessica Erin Elliott, “with the most art yet.”

Returning participating artists include T.D. Kelsey, Mick Doellinger, Kent Ullberg, Bill Nebeker, and Billy Schenck. New this year are painters Michael Dudash, Abigail Gutting, and Vickie McMillan; colored-pencil artist and lithographer Steve Forbis; and sculptor Paul Rhymer. Elliott says each artist is invited to bring up to five works, and subject matter ranges from landscapes and figurative works to architectural pieces and wildlife pieces.

Participating sculptor Mick Doellinger likes the size of the event and its proximity to the River Walk. “It’s located in the heart of historic downtown San Antonio within walking distance to great restaurants and several missions, including the Alamo,” he says. Doellinger brings three pieces to the show: DISTANT BUGLE, a 27-inch-tall bronze of a bull elk as he crests a ridge, alert to a rival bull bugling in the distance; DEFIANT, depicting a bison bull preparing to charge; and TAIL WIND, a bronze portrait of an aged longhorn steer with his tail to the wind.

Painter Tom Browning adds, “There’s a much wider range of subject matter and styles” compared to other shows he attends, “and they are all top-quality artists.” Browning brings two or three paintings to this year’s event. RACING DAYLIGHT, a 14-by-20-inch oil, depicts a horse and rider in near silhouette against a darkening blue sky. “It’s a big departure from the colors I normally use,” he says. “I wanted something that pops off the wall from across the room.” He also revisits Native American themes for this show. “The subject is not new to me, but one I enjoy revisiting more and more,” he says.

“I’ve been in the show for the past 10 years, and it continues to grow and gain exposure,” Doellinger says. “The people who organize the show are great, and the museum staff always extends warm, welcoming Texas hospitality.” —Laura Rintala

210.299.4499

www.briscoemuseum.org/night-of-artists

