Auction Preview | March in Montana

Manitou Galleries and the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction return this month to present the 31st annual March in Montana Dealer Show and Auction. The three-day event features a boutique dealer show every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where galleries, businesses, and independent dealers sell items from booths. During this time, attendees can also preview auction offerings on Thursday, March 15, and Friday, March 16. Session one of the auction begins at noon on Friday and session two begins at noon on Saturday with more than 700 lots up for bid.

As in years past, the auction features a wide range of paintings, sculpture, cowboy memorabilia, and antiques. “One thing people love about the sale is they never quite know what will be in it,” says Charla Nelson, co-owner of Manitou Galleries. “We’re not predictable, but we also have something for everyone.” This year, the sale also features nearly 100 Native American weavings that include simple wall hangings and wearable blankets.

A large segment of the sale consists of items from the collection of Dr. Delwin and Karen Bokelman, who began collecting after meeting Nelson and her husband, Bob, and seeing their collection. The couple decided to pursue their own collection, and Bob helped them get started. “They hunted all over the world together,” Nelson says. “They had money and taste, and that’s a good combination.” With the couple’s recent passing, the estate has turned to the event for help in selling the various pieces.

Over 30 years, the couple built a massive collection of paintings, sculpture, and mixed-media works, which is detailed in a book that is included each time someone purchases something from their collection. Offerings from the Bokelman collection include LAYING BACK ON THE TRAIL, a watercolor by Frederic Remington (1861-1909), as well as several bronze sculptures by Dave McGary (1958-2013). Also included from the collection is a miniature set including a saddle, bridle, cuffs, chaps, and spurs by William Heisman. “It’s incredible because everything is made by hand to a tee,” Nelson says. “There’s a horsehair cinch on the saddle and rawhide reins.” Other lots include work from W.H.D. Koerner, Philip R. Goodwin, Olaf Wieghorst, Chad Poppleton, John Fawcett, and many other living and deceased western artists. —Mackenzie McCreary

