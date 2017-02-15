Show Preview | La Quinta Arts Festival

La Quinta, CA

Civic Center Park, March 2-5

For over 30 years the La Quinta Arts Festival has been a prime destination for art lovers and collectors alike. Now, for its 35th anniversary, the festival returns with a slate of national and international artists and special curated events to celebrate its success in cultivating the arts across all mediums. The event, hosted by the La Quinta Arts Foundation, opens on Thursday, March 2, and continues daily through the weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The juried event hosts 220 artists from 40 states, Argentina, Canada, and the Czech Republic, who each choose how to display their work for the event. “They are given a space, and it’s up to them how they want to make it their personal gallery,” says Christi Salamone, president and CEO of the La Quinta Arts Foundation.

The event offers both fine art and fine craft, including painting, sculpture, photography, jewelry, fiber, mixed media, ceramic, and glass. “There is something for everyone, in every price range,” Salamone says.

The festival is the flagship event of the La Quinta Arts Foundation, which works to “enable the livelihoods of working artists by supporting their lives and creativity,” Salamone says. She says the international interest speaks to the festival’s strong reputation and quality. Each year, about 25 percent of the participating artists are new to the show.

The 2017 festival theme, Making a Splash, was inspired by the anniversary poster designed by returning artists Signe and Genna Grushovenko. The couple exhibited at the festival for the first time

last year and design their work based on vintage photographs. “Their work is quite unique and modern,” Salamone says. “It reminds us of the modernism era and the good times then.”

With its consistently high ranking in the Art Fair SourceBook, the La Quinta Arts Festival maintains its stature in offering exposure to a high caliber of artists. “You’re going to see the best of the best,” Salamone says. —Mackenzie McCreary

