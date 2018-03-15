Show Preview | Browne, Liang & Tyler

Fredericksburg, TX

InSight Gallery, April 6-24

This story was featured in the April 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art April 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

Where do you feel the most at home? For Jeremy Browne, it’s the sparse, rural areas of Canada and the northeastern United States. For Calvin Liang, it’s the red-rock canyons of the Southwest. For Clive Tyler, it’s the sprawling hillsides of aspen trees in Colorado. The scenes are all different, but they each provide the same sense of belonging for these three landscape artists.

The diverging sceneries come together at InSight Gallery this month in a show titled Places I Call Home, which opens on Friday, April 6, with an artists’ reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Each artist brings up to 10 pieces in all sizes that show the breadth of subject matter the landscape has to offer. Elizabeth Harris, co-owner of the gallery, likes the juxtaposition that each artist’s work brings to the show and how it creates a unique experience for viewers. “These are three very different presentations, with different mediums and techniques,” she says. “And each artist can stand in their own space because the subject matter doesn’t overlap in any way.”

Acrylic artist Jeremy Browne’s realistic paintings of rural farms are striking in their organization and simplicity. Browne started out as a watercolor painter and later switched to acrylics. “I treated acrylic paint the same way as I did watercolor, and I continued working on watercolor paper because

it allowed me to keep that hyperrealistic technique,” he says. While Browne currently lives in Ontario, Canada, he also brings paintings from Pennsylvania. “Aside from a few architectural things, these rural areas feel very similar on both sides of the border,” he says. His works are often set in the winter or at night, which serves to intensify the scenery.

In sharp contrast, oil painter Calvin Liang’s warm, impressionistic paintings of western canyons bathe the landscape in deep reds and blues. Born in China, Liang later moved to California, where he found endless inspiration in the light and the subject matter. “It was always cold and raining where I lived in China, so to come to California where the light and the color is so much stronger, it is beautiful,” he says. While many of his paintings portray Canyon de Chelly and Monument Valley, Liang recently visited and painted Mission San José in Texas. “I saw this beautiful sunrise on the front gate that created this strong, warm light and deep shadows,” he says. “I was so excited to paint it, and I hope others feel that when they see it.”

Finally, pastelist Clive Tyler portrays peaceful mountainsides filled with trees in his work. “He’s always studying the aspens and how they change,” Harris says. “It’s a wonderful subject matter where he gets to play with color theory and the impressionistic techniques that he is so taken with.” Harris says they decided on the show’s title, Places I Call Home, because it felt fitting for the artists’ overall messages. “Each artist is known for one particular area that they focus on,” she says. “We loved the way they each tackle the places they really love in their work.” —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

830.997.9920

www.insightgallery.com

This story was featured in the April 2018 issue of Southwest Art magazine. Get the Southwest Art April 2018 print issue or digital download now–then subscribe to Southwest Art and never miss another story.

MORE RESOURCES FOR ART COLLECTORS & ENTHUSIASTS

• Subscribe to Southwest Art magazine

• Learn how to paint & how to draw with downloads, books, videos & more from North Light Shop

• Sign up for your Southwest Art email newsletter & download a FREE ebook