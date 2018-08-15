Show Preview | Grand Canyon Celebration

Grand Canyon, AZ

Grand Canyon National Park, September 8-January 21

It’s one of the most iconic places in the American West. People from all over the world flock to this wonder of natural beauty to see the nuances in color as the light shifts across the sprawling desert canyon. This month, 25 plein-air painters return to their muse for the 10th annual Grand Canyon Celebration of Art, hosted by the Grand Canyon Association. “It’s hard to put into words what you see when you come to the Grand Canyon,” says Mindy Reisenberg, director of marketing and communications for the event. “Artists can take you to that place, and you can’t feel that any other way.”

Beginning on Saturday, September 8, artists set up their easels along the rim of the canyon to paint for an entire week. Visitors can watch artists work in various locations and are encouraged to ask questions about the artists’ creative processes. Then, on Saturday, September 15, all of the artists participate in a two-hour Quick Draw. Afterward, the pieces are sold in a live auction.

While most artists choose to focus on the south rim, a few others have set out to discover new areas and new points of view. Returning artist Joshua Been plans to hike from rim to rim through the canyon, painting along the way. Another returning artist, Dawn Sutherland, continues to search for secluded overhangs that offer her unique views over the landscape. “I’m not afraid to get out on a perch to get those views that are parallel to the rim,” she says.

The week culminates in the grand opening of this year’s exhibition on Sunday, September 16, at Kolb Studio. Along with the completed plein-air works, the exhibit also features studio pieces by the artists. Bronze works by sculptors Clyde Morgan and Michael Trcic are also featured in the exhibit. Proceeds from the event benefit plans for a permanent art venue in Grand Canyon National Park.

“The coolest thing about this event is that you have 25 different approaches to how the canyon looks and the impressions it makes on artists,” Sutherland says. “You get to connect with an individual’s eye for beauty.” —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

928.863.3883

www.grandcanyon.org

