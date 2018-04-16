Show Preview | Governor’s Art Show

Loveland, CO

Loveland Museum/Gallery, May 11-June 17

A cadre of leading Colorado artists converges on Loveland, CO, this month for the 27th annual Governor’s Art Show and Sale, a fine-art exhibition that exclusively highlights artists from around the Centennial State. In their signature styles, genres, and mediums, the artists each bring several new pieces that add up to a visually stunning showcase of paintings, sculptures, and mixed-

media works. Presented by the Loveland and Thompson Valley Rotary Clubs, the event kicks off on Friday, May 11, with a ticketed evening gala and sale for artists and patrons at the Loveland Museum/Gallery. The show opens to the public on Saturday, May 12, and remains on view through June 17. Proceeds from artwork sales benefit Rotary-sponsored charitable projects and causes.

Jane Hunt, Amy Laugesen, Kim Mackey, Jeremy Manyik, Gregory Packard, and Dennis Rhoades are just a few of the nationally recognized artists taking part in the show this year. From a competitive pool of more than 350 entries, a blind jury selected just 56 artists, including up-and-coming talents that collectors may not know, says show committee member John Kinkade, who is also co-owner of Loveland’s Columbine Gallery. “The Rotary clubs created this show with two missions,” he says. “One was to raise funds for their philanthropies, and the other was to honor our Colorado artists and introduce them to collectors. We’re always seeing new talent, and this show is an opportunity for Colorado to get to know its new artists.”

More than 35 percent of the artists this year are participating for the first time, including established artists like Tal Walton of Fort Collins, CO. Walton paints in oil on marble-gessoed board highlighted with gold leaf, which lends luminosity to his serene, abstracted landscape paintings. “Tal’s work is collected all over the world, and I’m just thrilled he’s going to be in the show this year,” says Kinkade. “His work is always very compelling.”

Other artists such as Pem Dunn have participated in the show for years. Routinely inspired by his excursions in the Rocky Mountains, the Evergreen, CO, artist brings four oil paintings to the exhibition, including LAST RIDE UP OF THE DAY. Set in Winter Park, CO, the snow-blanketed scene portrays a pair of skiers relishing their final chairlift ride up the mountain for one last run before the sunlight wanes. It’s a cherished moment Dunn himself has savored with his wife at the ski resort. “I try to capture moments that really hit emotionally, and that’s what I tried to do in this painting,” he says.

In addition to the plethora of fine artworks for sale, several exciting ancillary events are planned. On Saturday, June 2, artists set up their easels around River’s Edge Natural Area and Sweet Heart

Winery for a daylong plein-air festival. A live auction of the finished pieces takes place at the Rialto Theater at 5 p.m. Ticketed events for Rotary members and sponsors include a beer pairing presented by Verboten Brewery on Wednesday, May 23, and a wine pairing presented by Origins Wine Bar on Tuesday, June 5. The show also pays tribute to its newest Legacy Artists, Jill Soukup and Sandy Scott, each of whom has works in the City of Loveland’s Art in Public Places collection and brings new works to this year’s event. —Kim Agricola

