Show Preview | Melinda K. Hall

Santa Fe, NM

Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art, August 3-17

New Mexico can be defined in many ways: by the prairie dogs and coyotes that roam the desert landscape, or by the Native American mythologies that haunt the red rocks, or even by its plethora of hot peppers. Melinda K. Hall explores all of these themes in her solo show, titled My New Mexico Notebook, Vol. II, which is a continuation of the artist’s explorations into her home of more than 40 years. The show opens at Giacobbe-Fritz Fine Art on Friday, August 3, with an artist’s reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

Hall has become a fixture in the Santa Fe art community with her primitive works dealing with humor and metaphor using both images and text. While many of her works feature animals, Hall continues to explore other sources of inspiration. “As I started, I realized how much New Mexico has to offer,” Hall says. “The name of the show is really metaphorical for the accumulations of ideas I’ve had in my head all this time.”

The show features about 20 pieces that depict wildlife, food, clothing, history, and more. Hall is dedicated to understanding the world of New Mexico, and she conducted extensive research regarding each individual subject. These studies filter into her paintings through her use of text, where she may define the subject or mention its role in local traditions. “A lot of these animals are important in Native American lore,” Hall says. “By reading these fables, I felt like I could deal with the subject matter authentically.”

The artist was also inspired by state artifacts. In NM: ARTISTIC LICENSE, she surveys New Mexico license plates throughout the years. “The New Mexico license plate has always been very unique,” she says. “The palettes they used gave me a jumping-off point and allowed me to change things into my own interpretation.” Hall also approaches the subject of faith, which she has shied away from in the past. “What I paint is often universal subjects,” she says. “I hope viewers can have an uplifted experience where they can attach part of their own story to the story I’m telling.” —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

505.986.1156

www.giacobbefritz.com

