Show Preview | Beverly Hills Art Show

Beverly Hills, CA



Beverly Gardens Park, May 19-20

The Beverly Hills Art Show returns for another weekend of fine art and fine craft offerings for collectors of all tastes. Set against the pristine backdrop of Beverly Gardens Park, the event opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, and continues through the weekend with booths featuring a variety of painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, and printmaking. Fine craft mediums including ceramics, jewelry, glass, and furniture are also featured in the event.

For its 45th year, the show has expanded to include work from more than 250 artists from across the United States, whose styles vary from traditional realism to contemporary abstraction. Show coordinator Karen McLean says the organizers welcomed a wider variety of artworks this year. “We never used to allow any kind of assemblage,” she says. “But we happen to have so many artists that are using recycled materials in sculpture and 3-D, mixed-media pieces. It’s something that’s happening everywhere, and we’ve had some very good sculptures as a result.”

This year the event includes a special exhibition titled Sublime Perspectives, which focuses on landscapes of all kinds. “This special feature includes a selection of artists who paint or render deep, atmospheric perspectives and wide, sprawling vistas,” McLean says. “It came out of what we were seeing in submissions, and it just seemed to be a good fit this year.” While many of the works included in the exhibition are traditionally realistic, others utilize different techniques or border on abstraction. “Patrick Dennis paints seascapes where the land and the sea seem to merge together,” McLean says. “It’s hard to tell where things begin and end, so it becomes more of an abstract experience, but it’s still a landscape.” Other artists featured in Sublime Perspectives include Yoshiko Yamamoto, Haileah Beulah, Chris Blunkell, and Carol Steinberg.

The event continues its partnership with the Los Angeles Art Association by featuring up to three contemporary installations. “We always look forward to finding out what they are planning to do because it’s always a bit strange,” McLean says. “But we love having that additional aspect in the show.” Artists also present demonstrations throughout the weekend in painting, sculpture,

and jewelry. —Mackenzie McCreary

contact information

310.285.6830

www.beverlyhills.org

