Our Show Previews and Auction Previews offer in-depth coverage of the top art events happening in the West and beyond. Each month, the editors zero in on some of the most important openings, invitationals, exhibitions, auctions, fairs, festivals, and more around the country. We offer substantial information about each event, along with plenty of big, beautiful images of works that are in the show. Click on the links below to get great information on every event we’ve covered.

Jessica Gilbert, Underneath It All, oil, 31 x 25.

Show Preview | Cowgirl Up!

The event began in 2006 when museum curators noticed a need to focus on women western artists who didn’t have as many opportunities as men did to exhibit their work.
Susan Mayfield, Hayfield September, pastel, 8 x 10.

Show Preview | Arizona Pastel Artists

Pastels steal the limelight this month at the Arizona Pastel Artists Association’s second annual National Open Show, a juried exhibition featuring as many as 90 original works by artists from around the United States.
Colt Idol, Evening Ritual, oil, 32 x 40.

Show Preview | The Russell

One of the week’s crowning events—The Russell Exhibition and Sale—features a series of exhibits and auctions spread out across three locations over three days. Presented by the C.M. Russell Museum, the event culminates on Saturday, March 17, in a major auction of works by today’s premier western artists and by departed...

Phil Epp, Hilltop Trio, oil, 40 x 40.

Show Preview | Cumulus

This month, however, clouds receive a well-deserved tribute at Maxwell Alexander Gallery, where 12 leading western artists portray these billowing beauties of the sky in more than a dozen new paintings of the American West.