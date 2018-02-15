Show Preview | La Quinta Arts Festival
The four-day affair kicks off in La Quinta’s Civic Center Park on Thursday, March 1, and presents an enticing lineup of daily entertainment and culinary fare.
Show Preview | Cowgirl Up!
The event began in 2006 when museum curators noticed a need to focus on women western artists who didn’t have as many opportunities as men did to exhibit their work.
Auction Preview | March in Montana
Manitou Galleries and the Coeur d’Alene Art Auction return this month to present the 31st annual March in Montana Dealer Show and Auction.
Show Preview | Arizona Pastel Artists
Pastels steal the limelight this month at the Arizona Pastel Artists Association’s second annual National Open Show, a juried exhibition featuring as many as 90 original works by artists from around the United States.
Show Preview | Out West Show & Sale
The event, which takes place at the Best Western Plus Heritage Inn, features work from more than 100 individual artists.
Show Preview | The Russell
One of the week’s crowning events—The Russell Exhibition and Sale—features a series of exhibits and auctions spread out across three locations over three days. Presented by the C.M. Russell Museum, the event culminates on Saturday, March 17, in a major auction of works by today’s premier western artists and by departed...
Show Preview | Cumulus
This month, however, clouds receive a well-deserved tribute at Maxwell Alexander Gallery, where 12 leading western artists portray these billowing beauties of the sky in more than a dozen new paintings of the American West.
Show Preview | Maui Plein Air
Now in its 13th year, the nine-day affair kicks off with a paint-out at Lahaina Harbor on Saturday, February 17, at 7:30 a.m.
Show Preview | Debbie Stevens
Her work takes center stage at William Reaves | Sarah Foltz Fine Art this month in a solo show entitled Wings: The Ways of Water Birds by Debbie Stevens.