Artistic Excellence Art Competition

Call For Entries

Get your artwork spotlighted in Southwest Art and win $2,000! Enter your best work in our competition and show us your Artistic Excellence! All mediums, styles, and subjects are accepted.

Deadline: June 15, 2018



ENTER NOW



PRIZES

First Place Award: $2,000

Second Place Award: $1,000

Third Place Award: $500

10 Honorable Mentions: $100 worth of North Light Books

The 13 winning artists will be published in the December 2018 issue of Southwest Art and on our website.

ELIGIBILITY

The contest is open to artists in the U.S. and abroad. All works must be original. Compositions based on published material or other artists’ work are NOT considered original and are not eligible. Paintings based on another person’s photograph (even if it’s copyright-free) are NOT eligible. Employees or associates of F+W Media, Inc., or their immediate families may not enter. Southwest Art reserves the right to reject work deemed unsuitable for publication or that does not meet above criteria.

PREPARING YOUR ENTRY

All entries must be submitted online. There is no limit to the number of entries you may submit. There are no limitations to the mediums or dimensions of the art. Please save all images in jpg format. Files must be 5MB or smaller.

If your work is selected as a winner, we may contact you about sending a hi-resolution print quality replacement.

FEES AND PAYMENT: All early-bird entries (on or before June 15) are $30 per image. Entries submitted after the early-bird deadline are $35 per image. A credit card number and signature, check or money order for the required jury fee (in U.S. funds drawn on a U.S. bank) must accompany your entry. Checks will be cashed within 30 days of the final contest deadline. Credit card charges will appear as “F+W Contests.”

JUDGING

Award winners will be chosen by the magazine staff. All properly prepared entries will be viewed and judged.

NOTIFICATIONS

All winners will be notified by October 1, 2018. The results will not otherwise be made public until they are published in Southwest Art (December 2018 issue). Non-winning entrants will not be individually notified of the results.



PRIVACY PROMISE

Occasionally we make portions of our customer list available to other companies so they may contact you about products and services that may interest you. If you prefer we withhold your name, send a note with your name, address and the competition name to: List Manager, F+W Media, Inc., 10151 Carver Road, Suite 200, Blue Ash, Ohio 45242

ENTER NOW

Online Contest Software provided by WizeHive